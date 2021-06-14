1. Laval University in Quebec City is Canada’s oldest university, founded in 1634.

2. Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter, is the largest one in our solar system at 5,262 km in diameter. The diameter of the Earth’s moon is 3,474 km.

3. Hydrogen, Carbon, Oxygen and Nitrogen are four elements of a total of 25 that are essential for life. These 4 make up about 96% of the human body.

4. Trypanophobia is extreme fear of injections or hypodermic needles.

5. El Salvador has become the first country to accept the bitcoin as legal tender.