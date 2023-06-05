Monday, June 5, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 3, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  There are 100 tiles...

Lise Hallahan — obituary

Hallahan, Lise (nee Gauthier) With heavy hearts, after a...

What Is That … Bird in France?

We recently escaped the lingering vestiges of...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - June 3, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 3, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  There are 100 tiles in the Scrabble game, including the two blank ones.
2.  Robert Louis Stevenson wrote The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
3.  Psephology is that part of political science that deals with the examination and analysis of statistics and polls.
4.  The dance group ‘Conversion’ from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, won this year’s Canada’s Got Talent competition.
5.  A black box, the flight data recorder in an aeroplane, is fluorescent orange in colour, to make it more conspicuous in the debris of a accident.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone