Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 3, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. There are 100 tiles in the Scrabble game, including the two blank ones.

2. Robert Louis Stevenson wrote The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

3. Psephology is that part of political science that deals with the examination and analysis of statistics and polls.

4. The dance group ‘Conversion’ from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, won this year’s Canada’s Got Talent competition.

5. A black box, the flight data recorder in an aeroplane, is fluorescent orange in colour, to make it more conspicuous in the debris of a accident.