by Diana Filer

1. There are 77 member states in La Francophonie, and over 369 million speakers of French on earth. March 20 celebrates the French language and culture, and as well celebrates peace, democracy and respect for human rights.

2. As of 2021, Denmark is considered the world’s least corrupt country, followed closely by New Zealand and Finland.

3. Mexico is the only North American country to recognize Sign Language as an official language.

4. There are currently 7 astronauts on board the International Space Station.

5. Canada’s new Poet Laureate is Louise Bernice Halfe, a Cree First Nations person from Two Hills, Alberta, raised on the Saddle Lake Reserve. Her Cree name is Sky Dancer.