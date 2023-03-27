Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 25, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. There are 118 elements in the periodic table, the last one being Oganesson. Only the first 84 are natural.

2, Nalanda University is situated in Rajgir, Bihar State. It was formed in 2010 to resurrect the Nalanda University which lasted there from the 5th to the 13th century, reputed to have been the oldest university in the world.

3. There have been 40 visits to Canada made by 13 US presidents. Warren G Harding and William Clinton made the most: five each.

4. Mexican cuisine is protected in its entirety by UNESCO World Heritage.

5. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is now statistically the most popular singer on the planet, with over 100 million songs listened to monthly on Spotify.