Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 26, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. Military formations should never walk in step while crossing a small bridge, as their vibrations may cause serious damage to it.
2.  Peanut oil is used in cooking in submarines because it has a high boiling point, and does not give off smoke unless heated to a very high temperature.
3.  Icing the puck in hockey means shooting the puck the whole length of the rink from your own defensive area to beyond the opponent’s goal.
4  The late movie actor Jack Palance was of Ukrainian parentage.  In 2001 he became CEO of the new Hollywood Trident Foundation, formed to raise the awareness of Ukrainian entertainment professionals about current and past Ukrainian events, such as the Holodomor, which means ‘death by hunger’ in that language.  It refers to a famine in 1932-33 when millions of Ukrainian citizens starved to death.
5.  The two rival gangs in West Side Story are the Jets and the Sharks.

