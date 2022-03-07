Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 5, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. A supernova is an exploding star….the largest explosion that takes place in space.

2. The distress call ‘Mayday’ is the phonetic equivalent of the French ”…’m’aidez’,, ”help me”.

3. The Gulf Stream originates in the Gulf of Mexico, travels up past Newfoundland to cross the Atlantic Ocean, where its North Atlantic Current helps keep warm Ireland and part of England’s west coast.

4. The composition The Great Gate of Kiev, is one of a piano suite of ten pieces composed by Modest Mussorgsky entitled “Pictures at an Exhibition”