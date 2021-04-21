by Susan Hanna

If you are trying to eat more meatless meals, try this hearty cheesy white bean-tomato bake from Cooking NYT. Fry some sliced garlic, stir in tomato paste, add canned white beans, water and seasoning. Sprinkle cheese on top and bake for about 10 minutes. To brown the top, broil for a minute or two.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used No Name tomato paste and Blue Menu white kidney beans. No Name pizza mozzarella cheese is additive- and colour-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

3 fat garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons (45 ml) tomato paste

2 (15-ounce/425 g) cans white beans (such as cannellini/white kidney beans, Great Northern beans) or chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup (125 ml) boiling water

Kosher salt and black pepper

⅓ pound (150 g) mozzarella, coarsely grated (about 1 1/3 cups/335 ml)

Preparation:

Heat the oven to 475 degrees F(246 C). In a 10-inch (25-cm) ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Fry the garlic until it’s lightly golden, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomato paste (be careful of splattering) and fry for 30 seconds, reducing the heat as needed to prevent the garlic from burning. Add the beans, water and generous pinches of salt and pepper and stir to combine. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top, then bake until the cheese has melted and browned in spots, 5 to 10 minutes. If the top is not as toasted as you’d like, run the skillet under the broiler for a minute or 2. Serve at once.

From Cooking NYT