by Diana Filer

The Auditor General of Ontario is Bonnie Lysyk.

Wagner is the composer who wrote both the music and the libretto for his operas.

Bjork (Gudmundsdottir), the Icelandic singer and actress, cause a continuing sensation at the 2001 Oscars by showing up on the red carpet with a swan dress draped around her neck and torso.

‘In the room the women come and go, talking of Michelangelo’ are the refrain lines from T S Eliot’s poem, ‘The Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock’.