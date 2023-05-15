Monday, May 15, 2023
Answers to Diana's Quiz, May 13 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 13, 2023

ANSWERS 

1.  Riboflavin is vitamin B2.

2.  Ozymandias was Shelley’s King of Kings.  It is the Greek name for Pharaoh Rameses II.

3  .Russian Mother’s Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of November.

4.  Mexico is the world’s largest beer exporter, followed by The Netherlands.

5.  Pius IX was the longest verified reigning pope, from 1846 to 1878 (St Peter is the ”unverified”).   He was born in Senigallia, an Italian port on the Adriatic Sea in 1792 on May 9th, the day that this edition of the quiz was published.

