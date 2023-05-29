Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 27, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. Olaf Scholz is the current Chancellor of Germany, succeeding Angela Merkel in December, 2021. 2. Seppuku is a form of ritual suicide – more commonly known in the west as ‘hara-kiri’ – that originated with Japan’s ancient samurai warrior class. 3. The 3 Fates of Greek mythology are Clotho, Lachesis and Atropos.

4. SCUBA is the acronym for ”self-contained underwater breathing apparatus”.

5. Pentecost, also known as Whitsunday is the 50th day after Easter…..”a moveable feast”. It commemorates a visit of the Holy Spirit to the followers of Christ who were celebrating the Festival of Weeks in Jerusalem. It is an important Christian festival, markinig ”the beginning of the Christian church’s mission to the world”.