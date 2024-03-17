Mississippi River Health Alliance seeks board members

Help shape the future of Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital

The Mississippi River Health Alliance, a partnership between Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital, is seeking candidates for its Allied Boards of Directors, commencing July 2024.

The allied boards provide leadership and strategic direction to the organizations’ four entities– Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor, Lanark County Paramedic Service and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital – while overseeing key aspects of performance. The Allied Boards are interested in candidates with a broad range of skills, as well as those with experience and/or involvement with healthcare (clinical) leadership and community-based activities. Previous experience as a member of a board or in a senior leadership role will be considered assets, as will information technology leadership or legal experience.

Board members must be at least 18 years of age and live or work within the communities broadly served by the Mississippi River Health Alliance. Members of the professional staff, employees and their spouses, children, parents or siblings (or the spouse of any child, parent or sibling) are not eligible to serve unless permitted by a majority vote of the Allied Boards of Directors.

The Governance and Nominating Committee will interview potential candidates and make a recommendation to the Allied Boards of Directors for approval.

Application forms are available at www.agh-fvm.com or www.carletonplacehospital.ca or through the office of the President & CEO by calling 613-256-2514 ext 2220.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 5, 2024. We thank all applicants for their interest in serving the Mississippi River Health Alliance. Only those selected for interview will be contacted.