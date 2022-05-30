Answers to Diana’s Quiz — May 28 2022

1. The HMS Titanic was built at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Ireland.in 1912. At that time, she was the largest ship afloat.

2. The White Sea is the southern arm of the Barents Sea, located on the northwest coast of Russia.

3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) – swelling or otherwise damaging lung capacity, thus preventing enough oxygen from reaching the blood, is considered to be an under-acknowleged disease in Canada.

4. The Holocene Epoch ranges from approximately 9,700 BCE just after the Pleistocene Epoch, until the present day.

5. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first American film to have a soundtrack.