Calling All Curious Young Minds! 

After a two-year hiatus, the MVFM Young Naturalists are gearing up to get back on track. Ahead of our normal fall session, we are offering a one-off June meeting date where we’ll be exploring the ecosystem of the Indian River through outdoor investigation, discussions, activities and fun crafts!

We are seeking children between the ages of 6 and 11 with a keen sense of curiosity towards the natural world. If this describes you, and you are ready to get your hands dirty, here are the important details.

Meeting Place: Mill of Kintail – 2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte ON

Session Date: Saturday June 18th, 2022 – rain or shine

Session Times: 9:00am – 10:45am OR 11:00am -12:45pm

Cost: $15.00 per child

Space is limited, and is filled on a first come, first served basis.

Let us know if you are interested today!

To register or for any questions, email Stephanie Cleland at mvfnyoungnaturalists@gmail.com