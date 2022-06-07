Tuesday, June 7, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Calling All Curious Young Minds! 

After a two-year hiatus, the MVFM Young...

FOR SALE: Softub hot tub, $600

Softub 4 person hot tub for sale....

Walking the Path of Truth and Reconciliation

Just over a year ago, an anthropologist...
Science & NatureNatureCalling All Curious Young Minds! 

Calling All Curious Young Minds! 

After a two-year hiatus, the MVFM Young Naturalists are gearing up to get back on track.  Ahead of our normal fall session, we are offering a one-off June meeting date where we’ll be exploring the ecosystem of the Indian River through outdoor investigation, discussions, activities and fun crafts!

We are seeking children between the ages of 6 and 11 with a keen sense of curiosity towards the natural world.  If this describes you, and you are ready to get your hands dirty, here are the important details.

Meeting Place: Mill of Kintail – 2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte ON

Session Date: Saturday June 18th, 2022 – rain or shine

Session Times: 9:00am – 10:45am OR 11:00am -12:45pm

Cost: $15.00 per child

Space is limited, and is filled on a first come, first served basis.

Let us know if you are interested today!

To register or for any questions, email Stephanie Cleland at mvfnyoungnaturalists@gmail.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone