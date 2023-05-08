Monday, May 8, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 6, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  RoseAnne Archibald is currently the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
2.  The Rocky Mountain Range is the eastern part of the largest mountain system on the continent:  the North American Cordillera, stretching from the Liard River in British Columbia to the Pecos River, a tributary of the Rio Grande in New Mexico.
3.  Poundbury is an experiment in urban planning that is being built on the outskirts of Dorchester in Dorset, England, according to principles set forth chiefly by King Charles III.
4.  Siloing in business refers to the system of intentionally not sharing information held by one company department with any other organism, often in the same company, at times leading to 2 separate departments coming up with virtually the same creation.
5. ‘East of Eden’ according to the Bible was ‘the Land of Nod’.

