Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 7, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. The Phantom of the Opera is currently the longest-running Broadway show of all time. In London’s West End theatre district, it is second longest after Les Miserables.

2. Emperor Charlemagne and his predecessors were the ancestors of several European royal houses, including the House of France, the House of Luxembourg, and the House of Saxony..

3. Guy Lafleur played for the Quebec Remparts, from 1969 to 1971, which was then the top Canadian major junior team. He scored 233 goals in that short time and the Remparts won the 1970-71 Memorial Cup.