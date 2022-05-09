Monday, May 9, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 7, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. The Phantom of the Opera is currently the longest-running Broadway show of all time.  In London’s West End theatre district, it is second longest after Les Miserables.
2.  Emperor Charlemagne and his predecessors were the ancestors of several European royal houses, including  the House of France, the House of Luxembourg, and the House of Saxony..
3.  Guy Lafleur played for the Quebec Remparts, from 1969 to 1971, which was then the top Canadian major junior team.  He scored 233 goals in that short time and the Remparts won the 1970-71 Memorial Cup.
4.  :”My salad days, when I was green in judgement”`~~.are words spoken by Cleopatra in the Shakespearean play Antony and Cleopatra, (Act 1, Scene V )
5.  There are 3 sports in the Olympic triathlon, which must be performed with no break between them a 1.5 km freestyle swim; a 40 km road cycle race, and a 10 km foot run.

