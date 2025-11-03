Monday, November 3, 2025
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 1, 2025.

by Diana Filer

1.  All Saints Day began to be celebrated in the 9th century, commemorating the day when ALL saints ascended to heaven.
2.  The Premier of Quebec is François Legault.
3.  The median age in Canada this year is 40.6 years.
4.  An single upside down baluster on a staircase is there because of the carpenter’s superstition that it will prevent the devil from creeping up the stairs and thus protecting anyone about to pass away.
5.  The English language version of the game of Scrabble contains 42 vowels and 56 consonants.

