Fresh Tomato, Basil and Prosciutto Pasta

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking is a quick and easy way to use up end-of-summer tomatoes and basil. Sauté garlic and tomatoes in oil until the tomatoes start to release their juices but are still intact. Add cooked pasta and basil and season with salt and pepper. Serve the pasta topped with sliced prosciutto and dollops of ricotta. Cook’s note: I used farfalle pasta instead of spaghetti, cherry tomatoes and feta instead of ricotta.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used San Danielle prosciutto, which is preserved with salt. Tre Stelle ricotta is free of additives and preservatives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

12 ounces (340 g) spaghetti

Salt and pepper

6 garlic cloves

1 ½ pounds (680 g) ripe tomatoes (any variety)

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 ½ cups (375 ml) fresh basil leaves

3 to 4 ounces (85 to 113 g) thinly sliced prosciutto, preferably at room temperature

½ cup (125 ml) fresh ricotta, preferably at room temperature

Preparation:

Cook pasta according to package instructions in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente, then drain. While the pasta is cooking, thinly slice the garlic and cut the tomatoes into large bite-size pieces. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet or sauté pan over medium. After 2 minutes, add the garlic and let sizzle for about 1 minute without browning, then add the tomatoes and use tongs to toss in the garlic oil. Season with salt and cook, tossing gently, until tomatoes are warmed through and have started to release their juices but are still intact, about 3 minutes. Turn off heat. Add the pasta to the warm tomatoes, then tear the basil into pieces and toss together with the pasta, tomatoes and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. To serve, transfer warm pasta onto plates, tear the prosciutto into pieces and drape them over top. Dollop on the ricotta, season with salt and pepper and finish with a drizzle of olive oil.

From NYT Cooking