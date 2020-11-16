by Diana Filer

1. Souvankham Thammavongsa is this year’s winner of the $100,000 Giller prize in literature for her short story collection, ‘How to Pronounce Knife’. She was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and raised in Toronto.

2. Keith Ellison was the first Muslim to be elected to the US congress. He is currently the Attorney General of Minnesota.

3. Rakuten is an online shopping marketplace, founded in Japan, that rewards its user with ‘cash backs’.

4. T-cells are lymphocytes produced in the thymus that are part of the body’s immune system. They focus on specific foreign particles, and studies are in progress to see whether they have the ability to recognize the coronavirus

5. Jochebed, wife of Amram, was the mother of Moses and his brother Aaron.