1. Charles Pachter of Toronto painted Queen on a Moose.

2. The Cabot Trail is situated on Cape Breton Island, NS.

3. A scapular is a sleeve less western Christian garment that hangs from the shoulders.

4. Robert Service was known as The Poet of the Yukon. He composed such poems as The Shooting of Dan McGrew and The Cremation of Sam McGee.

5. Mother-of-pearl is an iridescent material that makes up the lining of many mollusks. It is also known as nacre.