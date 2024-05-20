Tuesday, May 21, 2024
OPP investigates Almonte home invasion

The Lanark County OPP are investigating a home invasion in Almonte.

Officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, were called to the residence on Smart Street shortly before 5:00 a.m. on May 20, 2024.

Smart Street runs off Country Street, towards the Rae Side Road.

It was reported that several people had broken into the home, assaulted the residents, caused damage to the home and vehicle, and then fled on foot.

The victims did not suffer any serious injuries.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lanark Detachment and Lanark OPP Crime Unit.

If anyone has information, or any relevant doorbell or dashcam images, contact the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident # E240633531. If you want to remain anonymous, call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8847, You can also provide tips anonymously online at Lanark County Crime Stoppers.

