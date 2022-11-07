Monday, November 7, 2022
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - November 5, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 5, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  The British Columbia Institute of Technology is Canada’s largest aerospace technical school.
2.  A Stop sign has 8 sides.
3.  The British soap opera, ‘Coronation Street’, is the longest running TV soap opera. It began in 1960, and has aired over 10,200 episodes.  The longest running American soap is ‘Days of Our Lives’.
4.  A sponge is the most basic form of multicellular animal, lacking a nervous, circulatory or digestive system.

5.  ” …. for charity shall cover the multitude of sins.”, is from the New Testament 1 Peter, Chapter 4, Verse 8.

