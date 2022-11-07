Answers to Diana’s Quiz – November 5, 2022

1. The British Columbia Institute of Technology is Canada’s largest aerospace technical school.

2. A Stop sign has 8 sides.

3. The British soap opera, ‘Coronation Street’, is the longest running TV soap opera. It began in 1960, and has aired over 10,200 episodes. The longest running American soap is ‘Days of Our Lives’.

4. A sponge is the most basic form of multicellular animal, lacking a nervous, circulatory or digestive system.