by Diana Filer

1. Tristan da Cunha, lying appx. 2,432 km miles from Capetown, South Africa, in the South Atlantic Ocean. is the world’s remotest island chain.

2. The writing on the wall comes from the Book of Daniel: ‘mene, mene, tekel, upharsin’ – warning Belshazzar, king of the Chaldeans, that his country would be divided in two and given to the Medes and Persians.

3. Dr Michael Houghton of the University of Alberta, together with colleagues Dr Harvey Alter and Dr Charles Rice, have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discovery of the hepatitus C virus. This prize comes 97 years after Drs. Banting and Best won it for their discovery of insulin.

4. Lawyer and activist Annamie Paul is the new leader of the Green Party of Canada.