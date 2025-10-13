Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 11, 2025

by Diana Filer



1. A boscage is a mass of trees or shrubs; wood, grove or thicket

2. A paradiddle is one of the seven rudimentary patterns in drumming, played in the order LEFT RIGHT LEFT LEFT or RIGHT LEFT RIGHT RIGHT

3. Coined in 1966, the Eliza Effect is a tendency to project human traits such as experience, semantic comprehension or empathy onto rudimentary computer programs having a textual interface

4. Highway 401 in Ontario, Canada, particularly the section passing through Toronto is often cited as the world’s busiest highway

5. The site of Russia’s strategically important Mediterranean naval base is Tartus, Syria