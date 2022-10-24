Monday, October 24, 2022
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 22, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  George Harrison who died in 2001 was a Beatle.
2.  Superman’s birth name was Kal-El.
3.  MGTOW stands for ‘Men Going Their Own Way’, a mostly on-line group advocating for men to separate themselves from a society which they believe has been corrupted by feminism.
4.  The family of Robertson Davies, owned the Peterborough Examiner, and Davies himself was its editor for over 20 years
5.  BALLER means lavish or luxurious in lifestyle according to the new Merriam Webster definition, although its original meaning is a device that forms something into balls, or that is a player of a ball game.

