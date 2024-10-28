Monday, October 28, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 26, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.   Skew whiff comes from the expression skew weft, a term used by British handloom weavers in the 19th century describing a fabric whose weft was out of alignment
2.  In demand in concert halls on 5 continents for more than 30 years, Louis Lortie is a much-honoured Canadian classical pianist, born in Montreal.
3,  The world’s oldest mineral able to be tested as such is zircon.
4.  The 2 Canadian provinces that have never had a female premier are Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.
5.  The Hindu Festival of Lights is Diwali, to take place this year next Thursday, October 31st.

