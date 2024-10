by Diana Filer

1. The Welland Canal, connecting Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, circumvents Niagara Falls.

2. Bloemfontein is the judicial capital of South Africa.

3. Timothy Houston is the Premier of Nova Scotia.

4. The Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy include the Mohawk, the Seneca, the Oneida, the Onondaga, the Cayuga and the Tuscarora nations.

5. A podstakannik is a tea glass holder with a handle, to protect the fingers from the hot liquid.