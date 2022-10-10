Monday, October 10, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 8, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Overexertion and tiredness, followed...

Part-time custodian/light maintenance

Gord Pike, owner of Heritage Court and...

Explanation of cancellation of the Carleton Place – Mississippi Mills cost sharing agreement

Editor's note: John Dalgity explains the process...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - October 8, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 8, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Overexertion and tiredness, followed by slips, trips and falls are the commonest workplace causes of accidents.
2,  Prospero was the rightful Duke of Milan.  His usurping brother Antonio had him put to sea in order to gain his assets and to rule.  As told in the play The Tempest, he ended up on an enchanted island with his daughter Amanda.
3.  Thomas Edison visited Sudbury, Ontario, because he was looking for a lighter material to use in the lead batteries for electric cars that were being produced at that time.   He was unsuccessful in finding any nickel, so he left town.
4.  Chernozem is a very fertile black soil containing a high percentage of humus, ammonia and phosphorus. It produces crops with high yields and with high moisture storage capacity.

5.  e e cummings composed the WWII poem…”what if much of a which of a wind…”?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone