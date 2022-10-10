Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 8, 2022

1. Overexertion and tiredness, followed by slips, trips and falls are the commonest workplace causes of accidents.

2, Prospero was the rightful Duke of Milan. His usurping brother Antonio had him put to sea in order to gain his assets and to rule. As told in the play The Tempest, he ended up on an enchanted island with his daughter Amanda.

3. Thomas Edison visited Sudbury, Ontario, because he was looking for a lighter material to use in the lead batteries for electric cars that were being produced at that time. He was unsuccessful in finding any nickel, so he left town.

4. Chernozem is a very fertile black soil containing a high percentage of humus, ammonia and phosphorus. It produces crops with high yields and with high moisture storage capacity.