Monday, September 15, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Hunting clothes and accessories

HUNTING ITEMS – ALL BRAND NEW Hunting...

Plant sale at the Library, September 20

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Fall Plant Sale ...

Our Voices in Song, September 29t

Enjoy incredible Indigenous musicians during Our Voices in...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - September 13, 2025

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 13, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  The fur trade between the First Nations and Europeans was Canada’s first recorded industry.
2.  Neoplasm is a new formation of tissue in some part of the body.
3.  A marabou is a large scavenging stork, with soft down used to trim women’s garments,
4.  Nobu is the name of a chain of restaurants featuring a Peruvian/Japanese menu, mostly in the USA and Peru.
5.  A breeches buoy is a pair of canvas breeches –  a life-saving apparatus attached to a ring suspended from a pulley running along a rope from ship to ship or to shore.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone