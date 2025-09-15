Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 13, 2025

by Diana Filer

1. The fur trade between the First Nations and Europeans was Canada’s first recorded industry.

2. Neoplasm is a new formation of tissue in some part of the body.

3. A marabou is a large scavenging stork, with soft down used to trim women’s garments,

4. Nobu is the name of a chain of restaurants featuring a Peruvian/Japanese menu, mostly in the USA and Peru.

5. A breeches buoy is a pair of canvas breeches – a life-saving apparatus attached to a ring suspended from a pulley running along a rope from ship to ship or to shore.