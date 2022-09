1. Break dancing is the new sport in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It will be called ‘breaking’.

2. The Indus River is the dreadful culprit in the Pakistan floods.

3. The father of King Arthur was Uther Pendragon.

4. A juku is a school where students prepare for college entrance examinations.

5. Omar Sachedina will replace Lisa LaFlamme on CTV national news.(poor guy)