Monday, October 2, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz, September 30 2023

ANSWERS

1. Sukkoth is a Jewish festival lasting for 7 days, to commemorate the sheltering of the Israelites in the wilderness. This year it began on September 29th.

2. The Westernmost part of continental Europe, is Cape Roca,or Cabo da Roca in Portugal, lying on the coast north of Lisbon.

3. Bimonthly can mean happening twice a month OR happening every two months.

4. Pentecostal Christians practise speaking in tongues.

5. Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ has been on the Billboard 200 chart now for a thousand weeks.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

