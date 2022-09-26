Monday, September 26, 2022
Answesr to Diana’s Quiz, September 24 2022

  1. Seldom is a community on Fogo Island in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  2. Gene Kiniski, a Canadian born in Edmonton, and who played for the Edmonton Eskimos, went on to become three times the wrestling champion of the world.
  3. Greenwashing is a marketing strategy used by companies to put forward an ecological argument in order to create an ecological image for the public.

4.  British Columbia is still the most unaffordable province in Canada, due to Vancouver’s overpriced rental market.  

  1. Wales is the new last name of George and Charlotte and Louis, the children of Prince William and Princess Kate.

