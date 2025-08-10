Classified AdsAntique dining set Antique dining set August 10, 2025 Solid oak dining table (38 ×72 ×301/2, plus 2 leaves 38 × 22) and 6 chairs. Made by Ron Webber in Batsville, Indiana, around 1900. $2900.00 Firm. Please contact David 613 256 3639 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Transform your yard with professional gardening services! August 8, 2025 Lazy Boy electric recliner August 7, 2025 For sale: Solid wood china cabinet August 6, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Antique dining set August 10, 2025 Alameda in the public realm: An opportunity August 10, 2025 AGH to implement paid parking August 10, 2025 Festival of the Wild Child 2025 — See Nature Differently August 10, 2025 Balance and Strength Classes for Seniors, starting September August 9, 2025 Diana’s Quiz, August 9 2025 August 9, 2025 From the Archives Enerdu’s response to a request for elevation drawings of the power station at Almonte Indonesian ambassador visits exhibit at Almonte’s Alliance Coin & Banknote Honey-roasted Vegetables Explorer Jill Heinerth gives talk to Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists Peter Nelson’s travels – San Andreas Island UN to conduct inquiry into Canadian government’s response to missing and murdered aboriginal women Pasta and Fried Zucchini Salad Almonte hospice service accepting clients as of next month