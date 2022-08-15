Apple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show, September 18

For the first time since 2019, the North Lanark Historical Society is hosting their annual Apple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring homemade apple pie and ice cream, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

Did you know that the charming village of Appleton was originally known as Apple Tree Falls in honour of the abundance of apple trees growing along the banks of the Mississippi River? Celebrate the village’s namesake by joining us for a slice of delicious apple pie and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Refreshments of coffee and tea will be served, and you can check out the classic cars or take a stroll through the museum’s collection.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased or reserved in person at the museum, over the phone by calling 613-257-8503, or online at the link here à

https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/product/apple-pie-fest/ 38?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false& q=false&category_id=6.

Tickets purchased or reserved before September 15 will be guaranteed a slice of pie and ice cream. Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event while supplies last.

All funds raised support North Lanark Historical Society projects, including the operation of the North Lanark Regional Museum.

For more information or to volunteer, call 613-257-8503, email nlrmuseum@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.northlanarkregionalmuseum. com.