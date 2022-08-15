Monday, August 15, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Apple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show, September 18

For the first time since 2019, the...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 13, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Canada's Minister of Sport...

The Pakenham horse show rides on, August 20

Good news! On August 20th the Pakenham...
The BillboardApple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show, September 18

Apple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show, September 18

For the first time since 2019, the North Lanark Historical Society is hosting their annual Apple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring homemade apple pie and ice cream, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

Did you know that the charming village of Appleton was originally known as Apple Tree Falls in honour of the abundance of apple trees growing along the banks of the Mississippi River? Celebrate the village’s namesake by joining us for a slice of delicious apple pie and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Refreshments of coffee and tea will be served, and you can check out the classic cars or take a stroll through the museum’s collection.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased or reserved in person at the museum, over the phone by calling 613-257-8503, or online at the link here à

https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/apple-pie-fest/38?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&category_id=6.

Tickets purchased or reserved before September 15 will be guaranteed a slice of pie and ice cream. Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event while supplies last.

All funds raised support North Lanark Historical Society projects, including the operation of the North Lanark Regional Museum.

For more information or to volunteer, call 613-257-8503, email nlrmuseum@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.northlanarkregionalmuseum.com.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone