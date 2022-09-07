Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Appleton Studio art classes

OPEN STUDIO SESSIONS FOR ARTISTS OF ALL LEVELS!

Classes run for eight weeks starting Oct 4/5. Cost is $295.

Tuesdays: 9:30am – noon

Tuesdays: 1:30 pm – 4pm

Wednesdays: 9:30am – noon

Wednesdays: 1:30 pm – 4pm

These unique ‘Open Studio’ sessions are for artists of all levels, from beginners to those with many years of experience. As an Open Studio participant, you have many options:

Personal instruction in painting techniques (acrylics or water-based oils), Composition and colour theory;  Working on your own projects (landscape, still life, animals, portraits, etc) in your choice of medium;  Learning new techniques under the guidance of a professional artist;  Step by step lessons in graphite or charcoal drawing (negative spaces, perspective, tonal drawing, etc) ;  Learning the fundamentals of coloured pencil or watercolour.

Enjoy working in a bright, natural-light studio in the lovely village of Appleton. The professional instruction, friendly atmosphere, and helpful feedback from your fellow students make these sessions both fun and instructive.

Register early – classes are limited to six people and fill quickly!

Instructor: Adrian Baker, BFA, MFA

Location: Appleton Studio; 280 Wilson St, Appleton

To register or for more info: appletonstudio@gmail.com

Website: www.adrianbakerart.com

NOTE: Proof of at least one booster vaccination is required. Masks are optional.

 

