Art in the Attic at the Old Town Hall a smashing success

by Shannon Lee Mannion

Here’s what the Almonte Area Art Association presented over the Mother’s Day weekend in Almonte.

The art: Water colours, acrylics, house paint on aluminum panels.

strips of art; swirls of art; misty, esoteric art. Photography.

Small art for under $85, large art for $650 and over. Cards for every occasion.

Hand-made Art: Beaded chokers and earrings, fused glass,

leatherwork, wooden pendants, artistic play using textiles, paper

and glass. Miniature quilts and scratchboard art.

The venue: spot-on. Centre of town, wooden ceilings, wooden floors, professional lighting with panels and tables replete with art and artistic endeavours. Parking at the side of the building if you’re lucky. An elevator to whisk you to The Attic.

The artists: red cowboy boots, long skirts, women comfortable in themselves who love what they are doing. A retired teacher who started painting at 60 and who says he’s never been happier. A maker of jewelry who mixes colour with words.

The attendees: people keen to share in other people’s artistic endeavours. A good mixture of men and women, some young, some old. Everyone letting their hair down.

The unexpected, unusual and appealing: felted soap, delicate bookmarks, hair bands, lip balm holders, earrings with matching chokers, leather purses, lapel buttons.

Take-away memory: Each artist was friendly, candid and could hardly wait to provide details and insight into their creations.