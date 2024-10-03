Art show opening in CP this week: “Storytime” at The Art Hub

Friday, October 4, 2024
There’s a different offering at The Art Hub in Carleton Place starting this Wednesday!  This new art venture brings together a diverse group of local and regional artists, styles and art forms coupled with a great range of affordable prices. Come drop in for the joy it will bring you.

Opening Vernissage is this Thursday, Oct. 3rd from 3 to 6 PM at 50 Bennett Street, Unit #1 in Carleton Place.  Storytime runs from October 2 to November 10th. Come back to enjoy it again and again. A new show starts every 6 weeks.

Gallery hours are:

Wednesday 1 – 7pm

Thursday-Friday 10am – 7pm

Saturday-Sunday 10am – 6pm

