The winter weather may be for the birds, but there’s more for the birds coming soon. The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, and Gilligallou Bird Inc. have stepped up to revive the birdhouse auction in early April to support of the Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary.

Imaginations can run wild, with creations in two categories; functional birdhouses made to attract specific birds, or decorative birdhouses made to elicit a smile or enhance a garden. Any sort of structure, using any materials from string (think a knitted hummingbird nest) to steel (think a house made of old licence plates), will be welcome. There will be a separate division for kids in each category, making this the prime opportunity for creative little hands to work on a new project.

To help get creative juices flowing, Gilligallou has books, kits, and ideas for builders to explore, along with wooden birdhouses and an array with different sized holes for different birds. Check out the shop when you’re Christmas shopping for a unique gift that’ll keep giving through the winter months.

Further, Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists are selling Bluebird Nest Boxes (https://mvfn.ca/?s=bluebird+nest+box) for $20 with the money going to their Conservation and Habitat Rehabilitation Committee. The nest boxes can be decorated and entered into the contest or they also make nice Christmas gifts. To purchase a nest box contact Nick de Boer at ndeboer4@gmail.com or 613 256-5963.

It is expected that the birdhouse auction will take place over the first two weeks of April, with houses displayed in various Mill Street locations where bids will be received.

More details will be announced in January through the Humm, the Millstone, MVFN website (www.MVFN.ca) , or contact (613)256-6479.