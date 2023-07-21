Athy Gourgon — obituary

Gourgon, Charlotte Atholea “Athy”

Passed away peacefully with her boys by her side on July 18, 2023 at the Almonte Country Haven.

Athy (nee Middlemiss)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 85.

Beloved wife for over 58 years to the late Eugene (2014). Survived and forever missed by her children Gerry (Darlene), Rob (Karen), Dan (Debbie) and Greg (Sharon). Proud “Grandma” of Kyle (Gina), Mark (Sarah), Travis (Rachel), Shawn (Jade), Jack (Kinsey), Eric, Bill, Mitchel (Sheara), Jeff, Colin, and great-grandmother to Colton, Atticus, Emma, Elizabeth, Joe, Gray, Kennedy and Carter.

A special thank-you to all the staff, nurses, psw’s from Almonte Country Haven and Angela for their compassionate care and support.

Donations in memory of Athy may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Private Family Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery (Almonte).

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com