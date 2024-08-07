Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Auction at Civitan Hall, August 23

Mark your calendar! Friday August 23rd Frank Burns is holding an auction at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall. Viewing starts at 4 pm with the bidding starting off at 5.

Heading to Uni and in need of furniture? Looking for that perfect statement piece for your home? Redecorating? Come to the auction!

Specialty treasures and numerous previously owned items are what makes these auctions so great. Repurposing and reusing starts here.

The Civitan Canteen is open for sandwiches, fries, sweets and many other snacks. The AC is on for your comfort and there’s plenty of parking. See you there!

