Autumn has arrived, and so has the new Almonte in Concert season

Get ready for a musical journey like no other. We’re kicking off the season with the incredible duo Stick&Bow performing “All the Madmen”.

The duo, featuring marimbist Krystina Marcoux and cellist Juan Sebastián Delgado, will perform a program of socially conscious music. All the Madmen is a groundbreaking concert featuring new music by the duo and innovative works by composers from around the world. This unique performance explores a diverse range of styles, from classical to contemporary, and showcases the incredible versatility of the marimba and cello. Join us for an unforgettable evening of powerful music and poignant stories

Purchase your tickets at ticketsplease.com