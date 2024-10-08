Autumn has arrived, and so has the new Almonte in Concert season

Get ready for a musical journey like no other. We’re kicking off the season with the incredible duo Stick&Bow performing “All the Madmen”.
The duo, featuring marimbist Krystina Marcoux and cellist Juan Sebastián Delgado, will perform a program of socially conscious music. All the Madmen is a groundbreaking concert featuring new music by the duo and innovative works by composers from around the world. This unique performance explores a diverse range of styles, from classical to contemporary, and showcases the incredible versatility of the marimba and cello. Join us for an unforgettable evening of powerful music and poignant stories