‘Backyard Beauties’ online auction, April 18-29

This is the time of year when all the “behind the scenes” work gets done on the 2023 Backyard Beauties Auction. We are getting the auction site ready to go, builders, carvers, artists are working on their entries, and potential bidders have created special savings accounts under their mattresses so they can live large once the bidding begins. For those of you who are starting to wonder what is going on, here is an update.

AUCTION SITE: We have the auction site up and are in the process of testing it and linking it to our registration questionnaire for birdhouse and garden art creators. We will be releasing the registration link in the middle of February, and the site will go public on March 1st. At this time the public will be able to view the entries, pick their favourites, and start dreaming of spring, nesting birds, and an even more beautiful back yard.

DONORS: Those creating items for our auction are busy doing what they do best. This year we are excited to be able to show case a signature piece by artist Chandler Swain to celebrate MMLT’s 20th anniversary. Beyond that, there are several birdhouses ready to go – their makers did their work before heading south for the winter – and more about to be submitted. We have received some garden art as well.

We have called the auction “Backyard Beauties” as we have expanded our vision to include not only birdhouses, but also bird related garden art. As this is the third auction, it may be that Backyard Beauties gets read as “BIRDHOUSES plus garden art” so let’s level the playing field by calling it “birdhouses and GARDEN ART”. We welcome both. Help us expand the horizons of our auction!

PARTICIPANTS: Those waiting to see what this year brings in terms of items for sale, know that we are chomping at the same bit! March 1st is when it all gets going and, from then on, it just gets more and more exciting until the bidding begins on April 18th. In the meantime here is a teaser, Cecilia Hersey’s garden art for the auction.