Evans, Barbara

(Active Community Volunteer & Square/Round Dancer)

Passed away peacefully at the Almonte Country Haven on January 6, 2021.

Barbara (nee Futers)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 80.

Beloved wife to Richard for 39 years. Mother of Robert Gloss (Kasi), David Gloss, and Sandra Gloss (J.P. McLaughlin). Proud “Nanny” to Philippe, Joel, Kiana, Haley and great-grandmother to Hailey. Pre-deceased by her parents Ben and Doris Futers as well as her sister Pat Arseneau. Remembered by her many friends and family. In memory of Barbara donations may be made to the Almonte Country Haven Memorial Fund. A special thanks to the staff from the Almonte Country Haven for their care and support. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church after Covid restrictions are lifted.

