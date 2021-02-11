Cauvier, Bernard Roch

Originally from Grande Riviere Quebec.

Peacefully on February 7, 2021, at the Almonte General Hospital at the age of 88.

Predeceased by loving wife Lillian (October 18, 2017) survived by daughters Michelle (Paul), and Chantelle (Parris) and son Denis (Debbie), granddaughters Alaina (Rob), Angela (Lionel), Samantha (Chris), Stevie (Scott), great-grandsons Troy, Riley, Nathan, and Dominic and great-granddaughters Ella and Ryan. Survived by siblings Fernande and Giberte and sisters in law Therese, Lorraine and Anne, and brothers in law Paul (Didi) and Philip (Pat). Pre-deceased by son Armand Roch. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and neighbours. Donations or volunteer efforts in memory of Roch may be made to your local food bank.

