Betty Neelin — obituary

Neelin, S. Elisabeth “Betty”

Died in the evening of July 22, 2022 at age 90, surrounded by the love, prayers, stories and songs of her family. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 69 years Jim, daughter Lisa (EJ), sons Peter (Kim) and David (Kerry), and daughter-in-law Lyndal. She was preceded in death by her son Michael. Betty will also be missed by her grandchildren Beth (Jon), Rebekah, Gevie (Cam), Gwen (André), Rachael, Ben (An-Le), Mikhaela, Anna (Gideon), Liese, Zane, and Gregg, and great-grandchildren Nora and Margot Robinson and Iris Goddard, by her former colleagues and by her extensive circle of friends around the world.

Betty loved travel, swimming, knitting and ceinture flèchée, and hosting gatherings of family and friends at a moments notice. She worked as a medical microbiologist in Halifax and Toronto before moving to Ottawa. She was known for her leadership with the Centretown Churches Social Action Committee and the Centretown Emergency Food Centre which has an award in her name. She was President of Daybreak Housing, founding Vice Chair of the Ottawa Food Bank and named Citizen of the Year by Ottawa City Council in 1986. Memorial Donations to Knox Presbyterian Church Ottawa or Centretown Emergency Food Centre are welcomed.

A memorial service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church Ottawa, where she was a longtime Elder, will be held August 14, 2 PM. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream option will be available on the tribute page located at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com