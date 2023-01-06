Betty Preston — obituary

Preston, Elizabeth Jean

With profound sadness and love, the family of Elizabeth (Betty) Preston announces her passing on January 4, 2023, at the age of 80.

Betty is survived by Ernie, her husband of 57 years. Together they built a life full of love for family and service to community. With Ernie, Betty raised two daughters she loved unreservedly and of whom she was immensely proud. Kendra (Stuart Brooks) and Kathy (Tracy Kelso) will miss her dearly. She was a loving grandmother to Erin (Nick Maclean) and Daniel Brooks, and recently became a great-grandmother to Olivia. She was well loved by many nieces and nephews across the country.

Betty graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Science (Pharmacy) in 1966. A passionate community pharmacist and advocate for patients, she worked in small town and big city pharmacies throughout Manitoba and Ontario. She finally retired in 2013. Post retirement, she continued to volunteer with the Ottawa-Carleton Pharmacy Association and in the pharmacy at Almonte General Hospital.

Betty was a dedicated volunteer. Over many years, Betty worked with Canadian Girls in Training (CGIT), Girl Guides of Canada and the United Church. In addition, figure skating clubs in McCreary, Churchill and Shawville benefitted from her expertise and dedication. In recent years, her focus has been the Almonte General Hospital. She spent nine years as a member of the AGH Board of Directors. She then served on the board of the AGH/Fairview Manor Foundation, a position she left only recently. She was proud of the Almonte Hospital and the important work it does in Almonte and the surrounding community. In November of 2021, the AGH recognized her dedication with the Bert McIntyre Memorial Award.

Betty loved singing, in a choir or around a campfire. Singing with the United Church choir brought her tremendous joy. Once Covid hit, she was determined to learn how to record from home so she could continue to express her faith in song.

Camping with her family was a cherished time for Betty. She visited campgrounds across the country, from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island. She particularly enjoyed spending time in Algonquin Park. There was nothing better than a quiet afternoon in the canoe exploring streams and inlets of Pog Lake.

Betty and Ernie lived in 8 communities and 16 houses over the course of their life together. Betty had a genuine interest in everyone she met; her friendly nature and open heart helped her make friends everywhere she went. She continued to maintain those friendships over the years, through phone calls, emails, cards and letters. Social media expanded her horizons, she signed every post with “Love, Betty” or “Love, Mom”.

Arrangements have been entrusted to C.R. Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 12 at 11 am, at the Almonte United Church, followed by a reception at the Civitan Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Almonte General Hospital would be most appreciated.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com