Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Betty Willey — obituary

Willey, Betty

Passed away peacefully at  Almonte Country Haven on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Betty (nee: Broughton)

of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 94.

Beloved wife of the late Albert Willey for 52 years. Predeceased by her first husband, Wilfred. Dearly loved and respected mother of Patricia (Adrian), David (Danielle, Peter (Ann), Don (Julie) and Marilyn (Jason). Greatly loved by all her grandchildren & great-grandchildren and her niece, Melanie. Predeceased by her brother, Geoff and her sister Joan and twin sister, Mary.

For those who wish to honour Betty with a memorial donation please consider the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 or Almonte Country Haven.  A special thank you to the staff of Almonte Country Haven for all their love, care and kindness.

 A Celebration of Betty’s Life will be held in the Almonte Legion, Branch 240, at a later date to be announced.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the care of 

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

