Bicentennial Colouring Contest, grades 4 to 6

Mississippi Mills students in grades 4 to 6 are invited to get out their pencil crayons, markers, and crayons and let their creative juices flow for a chance to have their artwork displayed across the municipality as part of our year-long Bicentennial celebrations.

“The Bicentennial is an opportunity for everyone to get involved, including some of our youngest residents,” said Mayor of Mississippi Mills Christa Lowry. “I encourage everyone from all corners of our community to celebrate this year by participating in one of the many events and activities planned. We have so much to celebrate, let’s make more Mississippi Mills history.”

The image to be coloured was drawn by artist Auni Milne and is found on the Bicentennial Commemorative Coin. The coin pays tribute to the historical evolution of our community, from the earliest days of the weaving industry, powered by the flowing Mississippi River, to the invention of basketball by local resident Dr. James Naismith.

Students are being invited/encouraged to add colour to the drawing which brings out the beauty and life that surrounds the municipality. The top three entries, selected by a committee of staff and council, will receive a Bicentennial Commemorative Coin ($10 value). The winning image will be made into a sticker and used in a variety of ways to promote the Bicentennial.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, February 23rd, 2023. The winners will be announced on March 2nd. If you’re a local grade 4-6 student you can download the picture from the Bicentennial webpage. Copies can also be picked up at the Municipal Office, Almonte Old Town Hall and the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte and Pakenham locations. Entries can be submitted at these locations along with the signed waiver.

The Bicentennial marks the establishment of European settlers in all wards of Mississippi Mills in 1823. Some of the key settlement locations include: Bennies and Leckie’s Corners; the hamlets of Appleton, Blakeney and Clayton; the village of Pakenham and the town of Almonte. Mississippi Mills was established on land that is the ancestral and unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe Nation.

For more information about the Bicentennial, visit: www.mississippimills.ca/200. There are lots of events and activities being planned, so stay tuned!

Media contact: Shannon Gutoskie, Mississippi Mills Communications Coordinator: 613-256-2064 ext. 208, sgutoskie@mississippimills.ca.