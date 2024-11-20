Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Big Band Almonte Tea Dance November 24

On Sunday November 24th, the classic big band Standing Room Only (SRO) will stage the next in its series of Sunday afternoon “tea dances” for ballroom and swing dancers. The dances are held in the historic Almonte Old Town Hall at 14 Bridge Street in Almonte, Ontario. Standing Room Only has been staging these very popular dances since 2006.

“Tea dances” are afternoon dances that were popular in the 20s, 30s, and 40s, when big bands were king. They were generally held in hotels and, of course, featured a live band. As implied by “tea”, beverages were non-alcoholic.

The dance will be held in the Auditorium on the third floor of the Almonte Old Town Hall. Doors open at 1:00 pm and dancing is from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Admission is $16 per person at the door or $30 per couple, cash only. Reservations are not required. Light refreshments including delicious treats and a range of non-alcoholic beverages will be available at reasonable prices, cash only.

The remaining tea dances in the 2024/2025 season will be held on January 19th, 2025, March 2nd, 2025, and April 13th, 2025.

For more information about SRO’s tea dances and SRO, visit SRO’s website at srobigband.ca or SRO’s Facebook page at facebook.com/srobigband. Please Share the Event post for the November 24th tea dance with any friends who might be interested in attending. To receive notifications of upcoming SRO tea dances, you can ‘like’ SRO’s Facebook page. In addition, or instead, you can be added to SRO’s email distribution list for notification emails sent out about two weeks before each tea dance, by sending an email to srobigband@bell.net with the Subject “Subscription Request”.

