Bike riding in Mississippi Mills

Mississippi Mills is a great place to ride a bike and there are lots of us doing just that. Whether you are a casual around town rider, a mountain bike rider, long distance road cyclist or anything in between, you can find like minded riders here in the area. If you are looking for company on some of your rides a good place to start might be the regular Thursday morning rides. A group of folks with a wide variety of experience meet up in the library parking lot in Almonte at 9:00 am these days.

The rides could be anything from 30km to 60km long at a fairly relaxed pace and include a stop for a coffee or treat somewhere. No one gets left behind. New riders are always welcome! If you discover that these rides don’t suite your style, not to worry. There will be people there who can put you in touch with other riders you might be more compatible with. Taking part is a great way to share information about favourite routes, bike mechanics and maintenance, road safety practises and stories about your favourite cycling adventures.

While there you can ask about the Almonte cycling jerseys that many of us proudly wear. There are a few of these left for the sale price of $50!

And finally, a reminder, wherever and however you ride, be safe, respect other road and trail users and the rules of the road and above all, have fun.