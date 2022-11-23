Blair Paul acrylic painting workshop, November 26

Blair T. Paul, AOCADU, OSA, is presenting an acrylic painting workshop Saturday Nov. 26th., noon-4 pm at the lovely Manotick Legion. This is for beginners or intermediates, so feel free to sign up for just $110. Students bring their own supplies.

I am also offering some great online classes in Drawing, Watercolour, and Acrylic painting now that the weather has changed. Learn each week from the comfort of your own home with no driving, or health risks. email me today at blairpaul1479@gmail.com to register for the workshop and classes. See details at www.blairpaul.com. Thanks!